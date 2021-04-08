Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Ortonville will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment to the Village’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) PY 2021 to reallocate funding to Youth Services. The hearing will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Village Council Meeting and conducted electronically as permitted by Emergency Order under MCL 333.2253 – Gatherings and Face Mask Order effective March 31, 2021 of the MDHHS.

This meeting is open to the public under the Michigan Open Meetings Act. Written comments may also be submitted to PO Box 928 Ortonville, MI 48462. Written comments must be received no later than Friday, April 23, 2021.

Persons with disabilities and individuals requiring assistance to participate or attend the meeting electronically should notify the Village Clerk at villageclerk@ortonvillevillage.com, (248) 627-4976 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Jenna Palmer, Village Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 4-10-21