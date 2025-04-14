Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing regarding the Special Conditions Application of 33 Kearsley Street on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, 486 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462 All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Public comments may be submitted in writing or presented orally at the time of the meeting. If you are unable to present at the Public Hearing, please submit your written comments to the Village Manager, 476 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462, BEFORE the scheduled Public Hearing. Office A copy of the Special Conditions Application of 33 Kearsley Street is available in the Village Monday – Thursday 9am to 4pm, and online at https://www.ortonvillevillage.com/future-land-use-map For further information, please contact Amber Willson, Village Clerk, at 248-627-4976. NOTE: Anyone planning to attend the meeting who requires special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the Village Office at 248-627-4976 seventy-two (72) hours before the meeting. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.