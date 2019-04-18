Public Notice: Ortonville

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Village of Ortonville Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Planning Commission Meeting.

The purpose of the hearing is for Proposed Zoning Change to change zoning and map for Parcel #03-18-102-006 (300 South Street) from Public to

M-15 Corridor Commercial.

The meeting will be held at the

Village Municipal Office

476 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

This meeting is open to the public under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance or need language assistance to participate or attend this meeting, are requested to contact the village clerk at 248-627-4976 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk

