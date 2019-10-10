Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Village of Ortonville will conduct a public hearing on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Village Council Meeting.

The purpose of the hearing is to offer an opportunity for the public to express their ideas on community needs and project proposals concerning the use of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2020 Program Year. The meeting will also offer the opportunity for citizens to comment on past CDBG projects.

The meeting will be held at the

Brandon Township Office

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

This meeting is open to the public under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance or need language assistance to participate or attend this meeting, are requested to contact the village clerk at 248-627-4976 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

K. Liz Edwards

Village Clerk

