Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
October 28, 2019
Call to order 7:00 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, George, Hayden, Robinson, Skornicka
Approved:
Agenda
Minutes of September 23, 2019
Disbursements in amount of $42,889.96
Consent Agenda
CDBG PY 2020 Approval to Apply and Allocation
Zoning Ordinance Approval to Seek Bids
Preparation of Amendment to Solid Waste Ordinance
Schoolhouse Street Topographic and Drainage Request
Basketball Court Drain Repair & Replace Request
Budget Amendment to Local Streets – Drains
2020 Cable Franchise Fee Allocation
Tree Planting and Proclamation for Oakland County Bicentennial
Master Plan Submittal for 63-day Review
Crossman Park Drain Preparation of Cost Estimates & Graphic Depiction
Tabled:
Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park Ordinance
Public Hearing:
PY 2020 CDBG Comment and Input 7:58 p.m. – 8:10 p.m.
Received and Filed:
Acceptance Items
Manager’s Report
Adjournment:
9:37 p.m.
