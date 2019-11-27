Public Notice: Ortonville

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Ortonville Zoning Board of Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, December 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to hear the following appeals.
Appeal 1: Alex Faulker (This is a continuation of appeal heard on 8/26/2019)
Location: 186 Ball Street
Request: Applicant requests a variance from Zoning Ordinance §3.1 Setbac Requirement Side (street). Six-foot-tall privacy fence is in violation of the street side setback ordinance as shown in the Schedule of Regulations being section 3.1, Setback Requirements, Side (street) in R-2 in the amount of 20 feet.
Appeal 2: Hillside Bible Church
MJR Sign Company LLC as contractor
Location: 173 Church Street
Request: Applicant requests a variance from Zoning Ordinance §4.303 Special Regulation by Type of Sign (1) Ground Sign in R2 district. The maximum size sign allowed is 9 square-feet per side with a maximum height of five feet. A variance in the amount of 15 square-feet and one foot in height is requested.
Additional information regarding these variance requests can be obtained at the Village of Ortonville Municipal Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Brandon Township Office
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
This meeting is open to the public under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance or need language assistance to participate or attend this meeting, are requested to contact the village clerk at 248-627-4976 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk
Publish in The Citizen 11-30-19