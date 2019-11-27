Public Notice: Ortonville

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Village of Ortonville Zoning Board of Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, December 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to hear the following appeals.

Appeal 1: Alex Faulker (This is a continuation of appeal heard on 8/26/2019)

Location: 186 Ball Street

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Zoning Ordinance §3.1 Setbac Requirement Side (street). Six-foot-tall privacy fence is in violation of the street side setback ordinance as shown in the Schedule of Regulations being section 3.1, Setback Requirements, Side (street) in R-2 in the amount of 20 feet.

Appeal 2: Hillside Bible Church

MJR Sign Company LLC as contractor

Location: 173 Church Street

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Zoning Ordinance §4.303 Special Regulation by Type of Sign (1) Ground Sign in R2 district. The maximum size sign allowed is 9 square-feet per side with a maximum height of five feet. A variance in the amount of 15 square-feet and one foot in height is requested.

Additional information regarding these variance requests can be obtained at the Village of Ortonville Municipal Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Brandon Township Office

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

This meeting is open to the public under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance or need language assistance to participate or attend this meeting, are requested to contact the village clerk at 248-627-4976 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 11-30-19