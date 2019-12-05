Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
November 25, 2019
Call to order 7:01 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, George, Hayden, Skornicka
Approved:
Agenda
Minutes of October 28, 2019
Disbursements in amount of $63,913.07
Consent Agenda
FY 2018-2019 Audit Acceptance
2020 Cable Budget
Cable Franchise Consulting Agreement
Solid Waste Ordinance Amendment
Failed:
Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park Ordinance Postponement
Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park Committee
Postponed:
Joint Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Emergency Management Plan Adoption
President Pro Tempore Appointment
Redevelopment Ready Community Resolution
Municipal Civil Infraction Ordinance Amendment
Received and Filed:
Acceptance Items
Manager’s Report
Adjournment:
9:08 p.m.
