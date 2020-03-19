Public Notice: Ortonville

PUBLIC NOTICE

Village of Ortonville

NOXIOUS WEED

CONTROL – ORDINANCE #66

NOTICE is hereby given that, in accordance with the Village of Ortonville Code of Ordinances, §90.01-§90.99 all noxious weeds and/or grass that is a height of eight inches or more growing upon any property in the Village shall be cut down, destroyed, or removed as the case may be.

Any owner, occupant or agent who shall fail to have weeds cut as often as required will be subject to a $100 fine and the repayment of costs incurred by the Village to remove the weeds and/or grass. This will constitute a lien against the land. The full context of the ordinance may be viewed at the Village Office, 476 Mill Street during normal business hours or on the Village website at www.ortonvillevillage.com

(Ord. 66, passed 3-23-2009)

K. Liz Edwards

Village Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 3-21-20