Randy Tatu

Randy John Tatu, 63, of Hadley-Goodrich, died at home Wednesday November 13, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 19, 1955 in Pontiac to parents John and Audrey (Eick) Tatu. Randy graduated from Lapeer High School, Class of 1974. He married Kay Marie Ivory on September 25, 1982 at Hadley Community Church.

Mr. Tatu was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and passed his love of the outdoors on to his children. Randy was a custodian for Lapeer Community Schools, retiring after 36 years of service. He was also a farmer and loved working the fields of his family’s sesquicentennial farm.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Kay Tatu, children: Megan (Justin Allen) Tatu of Hadley; Eric (fiancé, Gabrielle Anger) Tatu of Holland; Dean (Kate) Tatu of Chassell, grandchildren: Audrey and Havok, sister: Sandie (Jim) Bonczyk of Lapeer, father-in-law: Clinton Ivory, uncles: William Eick and Joseph “Bill” Tatu as well as many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his afore mentioned parents and mother-in-law: Betty Ann Ivory.

Randy’s visitation will be 3:00-8:00pm Monday at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. His funeral will be 11:00am Tuesday November 19, 2019 at the Christ Lutheran Church, Hadley / Goodrich, Rev. Kelly Todd officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:55am at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 5245 Hadley Rd., Goodrich 48438. Condolences and memories may be left at MuirBrothersLapeer.com