Raymond Vercammen

Raymond C. Vercammen, 80, of Goodrich, Michigan passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on September 22nd, 2021.

He was born to Frank J. Vercammen and Margaret M. Vercammen (Beeuwsaert) on May 20th, 1941 in Detroit, MI. Ray worked for Chrysler for 35 years.

He married his best friend, Gayle L. Vercammen (Bufton) on October 18th, 1999 and they were happily married for 21 years. Ray is survived by David Vercammen and his partner Marilee Feyl, Debbie Vercammen and her partner John Stalheber, Darcy Vercammen and her partner Tom Gawne, Dyanne Schrepfer and her husband Robert, Chrissy Vega and her husband Richard, Lisa Bennett and her partner Mike Schumacher, Robert Preston Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Eric Preston and his wife Tina, Norm Vercammen and his wife Linda, John Vercammen and his wife Sandy, Beth Vercammen, Gwen Vercammen, Joy Vercammen, his loving pets Juno and Lakos, along with 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ray was preceded in death by parents Frank and Margaret Vercammen, his brothers Paul and James Vercammen, his dog Snickers, and his grand-dog Dozer.

Ray was known for his generosity, making people laugh, and working in his yard. He also loved spending time with his family and friends, watching Detroit Lions Football and ‘westerns’ on TV, Golfing, going on vacation, and the occasional trip to the casino.

The memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the Edna Burton Senior Center in Ortonville, MI.