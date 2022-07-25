Rebecca ‘Neta’ Grojean

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our dear mother, former Ortonville resident, Rebecca Marneta Grojean (Neta). Rebecca gained her wings to heaven on July 17, 2022, at the age of 90. At the time of her death Rebecca was living in Kissimee, FL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carmen Petty, mother Ruby (Williams) Petty, loving husband of 64 years, Harold, and daughter Patricia (Steve) Fountain. Rebecca is survived by her children Linda Conners, Diane (Gary) Reese, Richard (Clint) Grojean, Karen Marshall, grandchildren Carla, Rebecca, Michelle, Jennifer, Susan, Nickole , Sean, Christopher, and Caitlyn , and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Rebecca enjoyed canning, was an avid reader, and loved to travel but most of all enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed entertaining at family gatherings and weaved stories to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of days gone by when she was a little girl. She will be missed dearly by her family and all that came to know her.

The funeral services were Saturday, July 23, 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City, TN. Burial followed in Old Republican Cemetery in Union City.

Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home website: www.white-ranson.com