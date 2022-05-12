Reducing EMS response times

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-As of May 9 Emergency Medical Service Agreement for dispatching Medstar Ambulance is now live.

The Genesee County 9-1-1 Consortium is now directed by the village and township to dispatch Medstar the preferred ambulance/emergency medical provider, to all requests for ambulance or emergency services within its boundaries.

“Most important now is the stability and predictability in the Atlas Township area,” said Kolby Miller, chief executive officer for Medstar Ambulance. “While there will always be the impact of not being at the center of population—the placement on demand, rather than from where the ambulance is sitting allows us to provide that stability. A systems approached solved the problem.”

Medstar is a non-profit agency owned by Ascension-Michigan, Henry Ford Health System, and McLaren Health Care serving 911 communities throughout the state.

“We have proposed service agreements with communities in the southern part of the county,” said Miller. “Based on response time performance, safety matrix, patient satisfaction feedback, local engagement and accountability.”

Due to low call volume, Goodrich and Atlas Township depend on nearby private ambulance services from Grand Blanc and Davison in case of emergency. As a result, response times in emergency situations have been a concern for local officials for many years. An established ambulance service continues to be an issue for the township and village.