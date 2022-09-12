Registration open for ‘Parenting the Love and Logic Way’

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. —Registration for the fall session of Parenting the Love and Logic Way is open. The virtual parenting program is facilitated by Linda Brooks, and is hosted in partnership with Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, Holly Area Youth Assistance, the Brandon Township Public Library and the Holly Township Public Library.

Sessions are Mondays at 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 3-24. Parents who attend all for sessions will receive a certificate. Register at bgya.org by September 25.

“Parenting With Love and Logic is critically beneficial for giving parents the tools they need to be the best parents they can be,” said Fran Hotchkiss, Brandon Township Public Library Outreach Liaison Librarian. “The skills they learn will last a lifetime, they even work on adults in your life. This class makes for happier parents and children.”

Parents will learn how to avoid un-winnable power struggles and arguments, how to stay calm when kids do incredibly upsetting things, set enforceable limits, help kids learn from mistakes rather than repeating them and much more.

The class is free and is offered virtually this session. Register by Sept. 25 at bgya.org.