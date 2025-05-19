Remembering our Hometown Heroes

Judy Miracle, a Gold Star Mother by her son’s (on right) Hometown Heroes banner, PFC Joseph Miracle. The banners are now on display in downtown Ortonville. Photo: Patrick McAbee.

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — He was part of the 173rd Airborne, and at 22 years old, gave his life defending his unit after being in Afghanistan for 35 days on July 5, 2007.

“He’s a native Ortonvillian, went to Brandon High School,” said his mother Judy Miracle. “He was the youngest of my kids, I have seven. And he was all bent on doing something for his country. We were proud of him.”

PFC Joseph Miracle is just one of 60 area military portraits displayed in downtown Ortonville part of the Hometown Heroes Banner project

On Tuesday the new initiative to honor and celebrate the brave men and women of the community who have served in the Armed Forces began. The living tribute, recognizing veterans’ dedication and sacrifice to our nation began last year provides families, businesses, and organizations the opportunity to commemorate local heroes with custom-designed banners. Each banner proudly displays the hero’s photo, name, rank and branch of service.

“The program is a long term multi-year project that provides a significant outward expression of community gratitude for those sacrificed for our country,” said Matt Jenkins, Ortonville DDA executive director.

These banners will be prominently displayed on light poles throughout Downtown Ortonville, creating a meaningful and visual reminder of the sacrifices made by members of our community.

Banners are reserved for current or former area residents. Individuals must have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or National Guard.

Banners, which can be reserved for 2026 are $125 each – $50 to nominate a service member and $75 per sponsorship. Banner sponsorships are available to families, local businesses, and local community groups.

Sponsorship opportunities are limited, ensuring a unique and special tribute.

The Hometown Heroes Banners recognize service members from WWII to present.