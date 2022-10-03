Renaissance Festival traffic draws ire of neighbors, local officials

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — Following a year-long effort to curb ongoing parking issues at the annual Renaissance Festival, a significant blip prompting a host of troubles was reported on Sept. 24.

Bob DePalma, township supervisor said the first five of the seven weekends of the festival were OK.

“We were optimistic,” said DePalma. “All seemed well and the several changes made over the past year were effective. However, on the sixth weekend it was an absolute disaster. We learned that a designated parking team did not show up for work.”

The parking attendants work to assure festival-goers are directed in the designated spot in the lot.

“It was like a house of cards,” said DePalma, who witnessed the melee. “They just could not get the cars off the road and into the lots. There were cars backed up for four or five miles in both directions. Cars were illegally parked and nearby residents were blocked in their driveways. The gate was eventually closed.”

DePalma, along with other township officials investigated just what went wrong, and Sunday’s festival gathering was smooth.

“We are taking a look at every aspect of Saturday,” he said. “We’ll have a traffic study soon and find some answers.”

During this season, at the cost of the Renaissance Festival, Grand Rapids-based Fishbeck and Flint-based Rowe Engineering are completing a traffic study during the events. The results will provide an indication of just what, if any issue still exists.

DePalma outlined measures for the Renaissance Festival prior to the vote to OK the permit in July.

An additional driveway, to get in and out of the parking lots; four electronic signs including on I-75 Exit 101 (North), I-75 Exit 106 (South) and at each end of Dixie Highway, the signs will be used to close the festival if they can’t get traffic in or out fast enough; the number of parking attendants will be increased to 80 on festival days; tow-away signs for parking on Perryville and Lahring roads, in addition to the Michigan State Police, four designated township officials will call for a tow-away if necessary and chalking isles for parking and cell phones will notify festival-goers of parking issues along with possible closures.