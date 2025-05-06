Renee Thompson

THOMPSON, RENEE KAY, age 68, of Ortonville, passed away May 1, 2025 after her last sudden illness. She was born on April 13, 1957, in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter to the late Robert and Gloria (nee: Sutton) Johnson. Loving mother of Stefanie Thompson and LadyBelle her beloved pup. Dear sister of Michael Johnson, Michele (the late Henry) Baxter and Mark (Susan) Johnson. Proud aunt of Blake (Brittany) Baxter, Tyler (Tabitha Walton) Baxter, Bennet Johnson and Emiline Johnson. Great aunt of Grayson, Phoenix and Brighton. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends whom will miss her dearly. Renee was a very devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed retail therapy and traveling with her daughter and mother to the Casino, with adventures to Florida, Washington D.C, New England, Key West and many more. Renee was injured in a car accident in 1973 which left her paralyzed. She went onto live a very fruitful life and never let her disability slow her down and always kept an optimistic outlook on life. Funeral Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 11:00 AM with an instate time of 10:30 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church; 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Monday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a time of sharing at 7:00 PM, the Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Interment Flint Memorial Park in Mt. Morris, Michigan. Memorial donations in Renee’s name may be made to the Community Christmas Toy Store P.O. Box 733 Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Kindly keep Renee and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To post a condolence, please visit: www.VillageFH.com