Renovations complete: MSUFCU open

By David Fleet

Editor

On Nov. 7, the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, 4 South St., Ortonville reopened the village office following a two and half month renovation.

“The updated design of the Ortonville Branch will transform members’ branch visits into consultative experiences and support the growth of a dynamic community,” said Lea Ammerman, MSUFCU Chief Operating Officer. “By offering a variety of products and services that help community members achieve financial success, we ultimately help them achieve their dreams.”

The updated branch features an integrated design that includes an open layout with one-on-one meeting spaces rather than a traditional teller line. From depositing a check to applying for a loan, members can enjoy the Credit Union’s services with the convenience of accomplishing everything in one spot.

With this renovation, MSUFCU provides a one-stop experience where members work with knowledgeable employees for all of their transaction, account, and lending needs.

Technology is available throughout the branch to provide multiple avenues of member engagement and education. This includes: iPads at technology bars with information about products and services, and access to MSUFCU accounts; a lobby queue kiosk for members to sign themselves in with their service request; and Community Boards that provide financial tips, community event information and involvement initiatives.