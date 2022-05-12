REO Shred Event for BGYA

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., May 21, Real Estate One of Ortonville will be hosting their annual Shred Event. Anyone with documents that need shredding can stop by REO and have them shredded for free. Donations will also be accepted to benefit the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance.

“Real Estate One has a charitable foundation, and we are able to match any donated funds by 50 percent,” said Angie Batten, associate broker and branch manager. “So the foundation will actually match those funds for any non-profit we’re working with.”

Last year, REO donated $1684.62 with the Shred Event fundraiser for BGYA.

“We’re choosing them (BGYA) again because we really want to be making a difference in our community,” said Batten. “And we feel that it’s very much worthy of us matching funds for them so they can have programs for families in and around town.”

Visit REO for free document shredding and complimentary snacks. 875 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville.