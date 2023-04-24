Resident survey out for township internet access

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — At 6 p.m., April 27 the Atlas Township Citizen High Speed Internet Committee will be hosting an interactive seminar to gather information for the State of Michigan High Speed Internet Office also known as MIHI. The information gathered will help the MIHI Office develop and roll out the Michigan Broadband Action Plan. The meeting will be at the Atlas Township offices, 7836 Gale Road.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can provide direct feedback by going to the MIHI website at www.mi.gov/mihi.

“Working together we can improve high speed internet in our community,” said Jim Busch, internet committee chairperson.

The Atlas Township Citizens High Speed Internet Committee is requesting Atlas Township residents take a few minutes to complete a brief survey concerning their current internet service. The survey is open to all residents until April 30. Survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yz33ksck

The scope of the committee will be to take a grass-roots approach to not only bring internet access to all areas of the township and Village of Goodrich but make it reliable and strong.

“This survey is important to help establish a baseline of current internet connectivity throughout the township,” said Busch. “Lastly it will help the State of Michigan and Atlas Township try to update the FCC National Broadband Map.”

Or residents can go directly to the FCC Broadband Map https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home enter your residence and if any information is incorrect file a challenge with the FCC.

“I am encouraging the residents of Atlas township to help us try to improve the high-speed service in Atlas township,” said Busch. “The last couple of years has shown our community is under served by the high-speed providers in our area.”

It is important for the residents of Atlas Township to have the FCC Broadband Map be as accurate as possible as future funding for high speed internet projects is in part distributed by the contents of this map.