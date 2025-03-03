Resurfacing set to begin on southbound I-75 near Holly, Groveland exits

By Hannah Young

Groveland Twp. — Bridge and road work along I-75 in northern Oakland County is beginning Tuesday, March 4.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Northbound I-75 will have two lanes open from Clarkston Road in Oakland County to Baldwin Road in Genesee County for pavement markings and construction prep according to Diane Cross, an MDOT Metro Region media representative.

On March 10 Northbound I-75 will have one lane open from Clarkston to Baldwin roads for pavement markings and construction prep.

In 2026, crews will remove the temporary crossovers and perform remaining miscellaneous activities

MDOT is investing approximately $160 million to resurface and repair I-75 from M-15 to the Oakland/Genesee county line. This will include East Holly Road and Grange Hall Road exits. This overall proj- ect includes resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs,and guardrail. This is a part of a plan that takes place over four years. This project overall is expected to be finished by 2026.

According to MDOT, this year southbound I-75 will be resurfaced from M-15 to the county line, with two lanes of northbound and southbound traffic sharing the northbound side of the freeway.

Bridge repairs will be done throughout the project limits along southbound I-75. Work is expected to be completed in late fall. In 2026, crews will remove the temporary crossovers and perform remaining miscellaneous activities.

MDOT credits funding from the Rebuilding Michigan program to help rebuild state highways and bridges.

This project is expected to support 1,936 jobs. For more information about the upcoming project, you can visit MDOT’s website at www.michigan.gov/mdot/projects-studies.