Revisions to township spacing ordinances OK’d

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At the Monday night meeting, the board introduced the first reading of two revised ordinances that pertain to group homes with a 6-1 vote. Trustee Dana DePalma voted against both motions.

“Tonight, you’re being presented with the first reading of the zoning ordinance amendment to amend the permitted uses in the rural estates in the R1 A, B districts to remove the AFC spacing requirement,” said Tim Wilhelm, the township’s litigation attorney.

The township board previously voted for the provision to require 500 feet between adult foster care facilities in October of 2018, and the planning commission made the recommendation to keep it as is in May of 2019.

“On June 20 the board approved a consent judgement,” said Wilhelm. “One of the terms of that consent judgement was plaintiff conditioning it’s approval of that consent judgement and allowing for the entry of it on the elimination of that AFC spacing requirement, which is the basis of their legal claims against the township.”

The motion reads: “to introduce (first reading) an amendment to the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 46, Article III., Section 46-205 (b) (2) to read State licensed residential facilities restricted to structures constructed for residential purposes that are licensed by the state under the adult foster care facility licensing act, 1979 PA 218, MCL 400.701 to 400.737, or 1973 PA 116, MCL 722.128, and provided residential services for 6 or fewer individuals under 24-hour supervision or care.”

It also reads the same for section 46-204 (b) (3). The drafted ordinances come from Wilhelm.

The second reading and adoption will be at their next meeting.