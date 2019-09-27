Richard Bondeson

BONDESON, RICHARD MICHAEL of Goodrich,died September 25, 2019.  He was 66.

Born July 21, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Weldon and Dorothy (nee: Allie) Bondeson.  He married Phyllis Parcus on December 22, 1979 in Las Vegas, NV.  He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Bondeson; two sons, Eric Bondeson and Jeremy Bondeson; one brother, Linwood (Diane) Bondeson; one sister, Kathy Perrault; brother-in-law, Mike Parcus.  Richard retired from GM-Orion Plant after 32 years.  Family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at White Chapel Cemetery, Chapel of Flowers 621 W. Long Lake Road, Troy, Michigan.  Private burial will follow.  Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Humane Societyhttps://www.michiganhumane.org/donatenow/   To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

