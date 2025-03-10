Richard Noell

NOELL, RICHARD ALAN of Pontiac, died on March 9, 2025. He was 80. Richard was born on February 12, 1945 in Pontiac, Michigan. Son of Joseph Andrew and Jean (nee: Somerville) Noell. Beloved husband of Linda (nee: Keller) Noell. Dear father of Karyn Hansen, Sandy Hansen, Dianne (Sid) Cox and the late Michael Keller. Father-in-law of Joanne (Jerry) Wieferich; brother of Carol (Rod) Westra; grandfather of Christopher Aragon, Laura (Jessie) Wernette, Sara (Travis) Moody, Jacob (Krissy) Aragon and Andrew (Ginger) Keller; also survived by many great grandchildren, one great great grandson; many nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, Robert, Joseph, Paul, Clifford and Michael Noell, Marlene Perkins, Barbara Noell and Helen Eddy. Richard retired from New Way Asphalt. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Michigan www.giftoflifemichigan.org (3861 Research Park Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48108 or to the Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball Street, Ortonville, MI 48462. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com