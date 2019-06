Connect on Linked in

OAKWOOD, Richard “Dick” – Of Grand Blanc, age 80, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Ascension Genesys Hospital. A memorial service will be held 11am Friday, June 21, 2019 at Goodrich Cemetery. Family and friends officiating.

Cremation has taken place. Burial of cremains in Goodrich Cemetery.

