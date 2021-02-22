Richard O’Dell

Richard Arnold O’Dell of Davison, formerly of Ortonville, died Wednesday February 17, 2021 at McLaren-Lapeer Regional. He was 89.

Private family Funeral Liturgy will be at 2 p.m.,Tuesday (February 23) at Hansen Funeral Home Groves Chapel, Downtown Davison. Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski officiating, burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery. Family will receive visitors from noon until 6 p.m. today (Monday) at the funeral home. Due to CDC Guidelines social distancing, small groups at one time, and facial masks are required. The family would like you to join them, but you may or may not at this time and they respect your decision.

Richard was born in Ferndale Michigan on June 13, 1931 the son of the late Amenzo and Florence (Zern) O’Dell and had resided in the Davison the last twelve years, spending most of his life in the Ortonville area. Richard enjoyed attending his grandchildren sporting events. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, and camp. He truly loved his truck, and his dogs. Richard appreciated birds, especially pheasants, pigeons, and even raised doves. Richard was the owner and operator of O’Dell Painting & Decorating for over fifty-five years.

Surviving are children: Richard and wife Robin O’Dell Jr. Jonathon O’Dell, Lorna and husband Kelly Taylor, and Lizabeth Grenfell. He also leaves grandchildren; Chad, Kristi, Ricky, Shannon, JJ, and twelve great grandchildren, sister Geraldine Horne and a host of extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by son-in-law John Grenfell, brothers; Clarence O’Dell, Clayton O’Dell, Gordon O’Dell, and sister Leila Carter.

