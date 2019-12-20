Ridge Road project vote postponed

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- On Monday night the board of trustees voted 5-0 to postpone a vote to schedule a public hearing to pave .56 of a mile of Ridge Road, south of the Green Road intersection from where the pavement ends south to Lake Shore Bluffs. In October township board of trustees received a petition with 47 signatures of residents with Ridge Road frontage and proposed parcel participants.

On Monday night Richard Hill, GCRC design department manager presented the cost along with an engineer’s estimate for the Ridge Road project to the township board of trustees.

Several individuals impacted by the project also attended the meeting.

The paving project will include five inches of asphalt and seven inches of limestone.

Open ditches on the east side of road along with some storm sewer. Add in wider shoulders and sidewalks. The cost of the project would be $500,000 the sidewalks, on both sides of the road are an additional $400,000.

“These are preliminary estimates,” said Hill.

“Ridge Road is not on the township’s road maintenance schedule,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor. “We wanted to bring some facts to the residents and two public hearing before this goes any further.”

This is only preliminary and informational, she said.

“The estimate is reasonable based on the work you’ve done in the county,” said Barry June, township trustee. “It’s preliminary but accurate. The projecte must be done according to code.”

June provided an example of estimated costs for residents in the district—48 parcels, $1 million—$20,800 per parcel.

The suggested payment plan would be over 10 years and the road should last 20 years.

“I don’t want to vote to approve anything until a certified letter is sent to every parcel with an estimated price so everyone in the district knows what they are talking about,” said June. “Everyone that signed the petition is not here tonight. I want to make sure everyone knows what they are getting into.”