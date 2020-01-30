Riggs resigns, new officers elected to school board

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night Jennifer Riggs, school board member announced she will resign her position as of Jan. 28.

“I would like to thank the community for all of their support,” said Riggs. “It was an honor to serve the students, staff and families of the Goodrich area school. I urge anyone interested in volunteering to help their children’s school, to apply for the open board position.”

Riggs was elected to the six year term in November 2014.

The school board will select a candidate, to fill the vacant seat, in a process that is thorough and open to the public.

An applicant must be a registered voter who resides in the Goodrich school district. To be considered for appointment, candidates must submit a one page letter of interest and a one page resume to the Goodrich Superintendent’s Office no later than 4 p.m., Friday Feb. 7. The term will run until Jan. 1 2021.

Also on Monday night, the board of education elected members to president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

Greg Main was unanimously reelected president as was Jeff Brown, vice president; Ashley Herriman as secretary and Kurt Schulte treasurer.