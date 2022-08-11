Robert Burgard

BURGARD, ROBERT ALLEN of Brandon Twp., Michigan; died on August 10, 2022.

He was 75. Robert was born on March 10, 1947 in Paw Paw, Michigan to Mildred (nee: Stratton) and the late Robert Anton Burgard. He married the former Susan Begin on January 29, 1972 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Burgard; two children, Teresa (Grayson) Cardinell and Robert (Amy) Burgard; his mother, Mildred L. Burgard; six grandchildren, Spencer John Janson, Spencer James Cardinell, Olivia Cardinell, Grant Burgard, Sarah Burgard and Charlotte Cardinell; one sister, Tami (Greg Stuck) Burgard; he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry Burgard and Debbie Burgard. Bob was veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam. He was a 1965 graduate of Brandon High School and retired from GM. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, baseball and cars. Funeral service will by 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Jerry Boritzki, officiating. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com