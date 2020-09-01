Robert Clark Swanson

SWANSON, ROBERT CLARK, 90 of Ortonville passed away August 29, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born July 16, 1930 in Henry County, Iowa the son of Clark and Nettie Swanson. He grew up on the family farm in Swedesburg, Iowa, with his sister and two brothers. He graduated from Olds high school in 1947. He then attended Iowa Wesleyan College before entering the Army in 1951 during the Korean war. While in the Army he was stationed in Germany and specialized in communications. After leaving the Army he attended aviation school in Kansas City, where he met his future wife Marjorie Hyde. They married in 1957 and moved to Detroit, MI, the year after he joined American Airlines. He worked for AA in Operations and Reservations for 36 years before retiring in 1992.

Robert enjoyed many pastimes including years of houseboating with his family, gardening, carpentry and cooking. He was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team and the Detroit Tigers; and would often be seen with his old English D ball cap. He was also member of the Brandon Township Senior Center Woodworking Club and assisted in projects benefitting the Senior Center and local charities. Robert enjoyed WWII airplanes and was an avid spectator at airshows and museums. A favorite pastime involved relaxing in his son’s easy chair next to the fireplace with the family on cold weekend mornings.

Robert is survived by his wife Marjorie Swanson, daughter, Linda Lee of Albuquerque, NM, son Mark (Kathy) Swanson of Bloomfield, MI and grandson Scott Swanson of Ferndale, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin siblings in infancy, sister LaRue Swanson, brothers Willard (Lula) Swanson and Roger (Shirley) Swanson. He will be fondly remembered by family, neighbors and friends.

A private funeral service will be held. Pastor Brian Johnson of the Ortonville United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be held at Ortonville Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.

