Robert Harris

Robert was born on May 8, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Everett E. and Gertrude (nee: Coleman) Harris. He married the former Kristal Ann Todd on January 14, 1989 in Rochester, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Kristal Todd- Harris; two sons, Andrew Michaelson Harris and Jack Wesley Harris; one daughter, Hollie Heather Autumn Hodge; three grandchildren, Benjamin and Beau Harris and Bella Hodge; he was preceded in death by one sister, Jeannette Carey. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam. A member of the Lapeer Elks Lodge and the Clarkston American Legion Campbell -Richmond Post. He worked as an X-ray field engineer for 30 years. Bob enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, boating, campfires, fires in the fireplace, listening to music and relaxing. But, most of all he loved spending time with his family. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Timothy Dibble, Officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Metamora Canine Rescue. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com