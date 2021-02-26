Robert Hellebuyck Jr.

HELLEBUYCK, Robert Jr.– of Ortonville, Michigan, age 58, passed away on February 23, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Bob’s name.

Robert was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 23, 1962, son of Robert Sr. and Rose Marie (Medved) Hellebuyck. He graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 1980. Bob attended Oakland Community College studying welding, EMT and advanced first aid training. He was a Volunteer Fire Fighter with the Rochester Hills Fire Department. Bob worked a variety of jobs in his career but loved to be outdoors working as a tree trimmer or applying commercial pesticides. He was an avid morel mushroom hunter, and would go mushroom hunting with anyone that was willing. Bob loved hunting, fishing, and skiing, and all the joy that Michigan outdoors presented.

Bob is survived by his parents Robert and Rose Marie; siblings, Paul (Denise) and Ken (Leslie); and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his Black Labrador, Bear.

