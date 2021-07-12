Robert Reneaud

RENEAUD, ROBERT DAVID of Ortonville, Michigan; died July 9, 2021. He was 89.

Bob was born October 15, 1931 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Everett and Valora (nee: Roberts) Reneaud. He is survived by two sons, Jeff (Traci) Reneaud and Scot (Tresa) Reneaud; four grandchildren, Joshua (Samantha) Reneaud, Jacqueline and Madeline Reneaud, Eric (Lisa) Michaels; three great grandchildren, Andrew, Allison and Rowan; three brothers, William Reneaud, Jack Reneaud and Everett (Lennis) Reneaud; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn, one son Mark Reneaud; one grandson, Jason Reneaud; two brothers, George and Richard Reneaud. Bob was a 1950 graduate from Log Cabin High School in Clawson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Korea and became a butcher for Farmer Jack Grocery. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Grand Blanc. He was an avid camper with his wife Evelyn. He enjoyed walking/running, fishing and played horseshoes on Thursday night. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 12534 Holly Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439. Pastor Todd Biermann, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St. Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com