Robert Scott Bean, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Belmont, CA on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Scott was born on August 1, 1957, son of Patricia and the late Thomas R. Bean in Royal Oak.

Scott is survived by his devoted wife Kathy (Francis) Bean of 41 years, proud father of Sean, Kimberly and Sammy; grandfather of Josie, Christina, Eric and Cruz; his mother Pat Bean, siblings Tom, Linda (Gary) Dickieson, Tim and Dan Bean.

Scott and Kathy met in high school in 1974 and married April 25, 1981, raising their families in Belmont, CA. Of his kids, Scott often said “We struck gold three times.”

A 1975 graduate of Brandon High School, Ortonville. Those who remember Scott may remember how he pushed himself to be a high achiever in three sports and academically. In vocational ed, he sharpened his skills for drawing and cartooning. Scott put himself through college, earning a BS Architecture degree, graduating with honors from Lawrence Institute of Technology.

Scott ventured west and after a year in Denver, his career led him to San Francisco where he worked as a licensed architect with Frizzell, Hill, Morehouse, Beaubois Architects. Scott transitioned from architecture to construction management, working for the Gap, Ross Stores, Whole Foods and the Bergman companies. He often expressed his passion for drawing and cartooning, winning a contest in the SF Guardian, publishing two humor books, illustrating a local children’s book and numerous illustrations and caricatures for local events and farmers markets. Scott would want to be remembered most for a time he made you smile through a cartoon he drew or story he told.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 880 Tamarack Ave. San Carlos, CA. Family will recieve friends prior to the service in the church vestibule. Memorial contributions can be made to Sutterhealth.org (Home Health and Hospice Care) or nceft.org (National Center of Equine Facilitated Therapy)