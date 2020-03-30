Robert Service

Pastor Robert Walter Service of 84 years.

May 26, 1935 – March 26, 2020

To my dear departed father. You were not only my dad, but you were my pastor, mentor, and friend. Through your 43 years of marriage with mom, you showed me the value of commitment and marriage. Steadfastness is something I came to understand as I saw you celebrate your 25th and 40th anniversaries at being the pastor of the same church at Oakwood Community Church. Humbleness is a way of life you showed when you never took credit for anything but directed all eyes toward God. It is said that insanity is repeating the same thing over and over, but you showed me that is not always the case when you performed over 1,000 wedding ceremonies during your life. When you never turned down a request to lead a funeral service even though you admitted to me it was one of the hardest things for you to do, you taught me courage. You showed me the meaning of kindness when “arguments” in our home were meaningful conversations instead of yelling. Never once did I ever hear you swear, I wish I could say the same for myself, but nevertheless I appreciate the valuable lesson in minding what comes out of my mouth. You taught me the meaning of love by offering a smile and warm words to even complete strangers, by never even thinking twice about helping anyone in need, in your belief that everyone is a child of God and you treated them that way, and when you lived a life of loving-kindness every day. By sharing your love of golf with me and teaching me how to play the game, in teaching me the satisfaction of working with my hands, and in your love of fishing; you taught me how to enjoy life. While these things are all important, I am also reminded of your cheesy dad jokes, dry pastor humor, famous children’s sermons, the church softball team, and the love you had for your grandchildren. In all of these things; thank you for teaching me what it means to be a dad, a servant of God, and how to live a humble and rewarding life.

Your son, Matt

Robert Service, after battling melanoma cancer for over 4 years, went to be with the Lord quickly and peacefully on Thursday, March 26th. Robert is preceded by his brother John, and survived by his wife, Janella; son, Matthew (DiAnn); brother, William; grandchildren, Amelia and Miriam; niece, Bethany; and nephew, Scott.