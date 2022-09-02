Robin Moran

MORAN, ROBIN LEE of Metamora, Michigan; died on August 23, 2022. He was 69.

Robin was born June 15, 1953 in Hazel Park, Michigan to the late Carl Frank and June Marie (nee: Vogel) Moran. He married the former Cathy Sanders on May 16, 1987 in Farmington, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, 35 years, Cathy Moran; two grandchildren, Jordan Sanders and Cole Sanders; and great-grandson, Jace; one brother, Mike (Shannon) Moran; three sisters, Teena (Jack) Pemberton, Carolyn (Steve) Haskett and Charlotte (Leonard) Kinczkowski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth John Sanders and step mother Edna Moran.

From the very beginning Rob was a highly respected self-starter, and took the steps necessary to begin his own construction business; Pegasus Construction. It was here that he became a mentor to numerous young men wanting to learn the trade and venture out on their own. Pegasus remained lucrative and fulfilling for over 40 years. Robs strong work ethic and desire to provide a wonderful life for his family and wife was paramount, and did not go unnoticed.

Towards the end of his career, Rob and Cathy decided to take on the restoration of the historical ‘Doctors House’ in downtown Ortonville, which we all know as ‘South Street Consignment’. Rob engulfed himself in every little detail of the home, to make sure it stood true to its roots. Many townspeople knew of Rob’s tireless dedication, and congratulated him in his stunning workmanship. Keep Michigan Beautiful presented him with an award in 2011 as a symbol of his hard work.

In between running his business and keeping a piece of Ortonville’s history alive, Rob also loved to work on old trucks and cars down in the shop on his property. It was here that many memories were made with his son, grandchildren and friends that will live on forever.

After several months of declining health and losing the battle to cancer, Rob peacefully died in his home with his loving family by his side and his puppy Cooper. The world has lost a truly amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loyal husband. Rob will always be remembered as a strong, smart and a hardworking man.

People wishing to memorialize and honor Robin Moran in a celebration of life can join us on October 8th, 2022 at 1:00PM at Hillside Bible Church 173 Church St. Ortonville, Michigan.