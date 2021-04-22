Rocking & Raking rolls on

From left, Bill Swayne, Charles Beach and Rece Wheeler use a leaf blower during Rocking & Raking cleanup on Saturday. Photo by Patrick McAbee.

By David Fleet

Editor

With rakes, garbage bags and leaf blowers in hand—an army of volunteers arrived early Saturday morning for an annual event that unites the community while spiffing up local yards.

On April 17, about 60 volunteers gathered at the Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville and then dispersed to a yards within the community for the annual Rocking & Raking cleanup.

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers that donated their time to help out our area senior citizens for Rocking & Raking,” said Faye Bindg, EBSC coordinator. “We had many volunteers to assist with the cleaning up the yards of 32 homes.”

Saturday’s event was the first since 2019 after Rocking & Raking was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Groups and families that volunteered to clean the yards included the Ortonville Lion’s Club, Eileen McClennen family, Kim Kay, Brandon Township Clerk Roselyn Blair & family, Kevin Minor family, St. Anne’s Church, St. Joseph Church, Cristina Sulisz & the Brandon H.S. student council, Leanne Claxton & Girl Scout troop #70649, Ellie Escamilla & Caremore of Ortonville, Tammie Niemi family, Cub Scout Pack #135, Daniel Geiser, Beach family, Josh Glover, Bill Swayne and Bob McArthur.

“We were also assisted by the following area businesses and individuals with donations of services and products,” she said. Included was Bueche’s Food World, O’Malley’s Galley Restaurant, Bullfrog’s Bar & Grill, ACE Hardware, Frosty Boy, Maxine Stockley (cookie lady), Bob Marshall, Chestnutt Outdoor Services, T. S. Lawn Care, Bedrock Express, The Citizen Newspaper, and Julie Willett.

“I would also like to thank my kitchen helpers that helped prepare and serve the food for the lunch: Brandon Township Supervisor Jayson Rumball, Annette Beach, and Linda Person.”

“This is an important service that takes place every year and without everyone’s help it would be impossible to complete this service. Once again thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Bindig.