‘Rocking & Raking’ volunteers needed

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The planning for the annual Rocking & Raking event is underway for April 22, 2023.

The annual program is hosted by the Edna Burton Senior Center and is to help citizens in the area give their lawns a spring clean up. The volunteers are assigned a number of yards to clean up for the day.

“If you would like to be on the planning committee to help plan the program, call the center at 248-627-6447,” said senior center coordinator Faye Bindig.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, or that would like to organize a volunteer group, can also call Bindig at the senior center.

If you would like to have your yard raked, and are a senior citizen living in Ortonville, Brandon Township, or Groveland Township, the form to apply is available and must be returned to the senior center.

Forms are available at the Brandon Township offices, 395 Mill St., Village of Ortonville offices, 476 Mill St., Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., or at brandontownship.us under the tab for the senior center.

“Please don’t hesitate to call the senior center if you have any questions,” said Bindig.