Roger McCarville Jr.

McCARVILLE, ROGER J. JR.; of Commerce Twp formerly of Ortonville; passed away on June 19, 2025 at the age of 61. Born March 26,1964 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Roger Sr. and Doris (O’Haire) McCarville. Proud father of Kelly McCarville, Jessica (Dave) Sweet and Nicole Gospodarec; Grandfather to Skyler and Scarlett Sweet; and loving partner to Jodi McCarville. He is also survived by siblings: Margaret (Conley) Sills, Daniel McCarville, Maura (Peter) Dewan, Bridget McCarville and Nancy (Rick) Howles. Uncle of Peter (Alli), Joseph and Kathleen Dewan; Abigail and Ricky Howles. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.Roger graduated from Brandon High School in 1982 and received his degree in electronics from DeVry Institute of Technology. He was a seasoned audio visual professional and most recently worked with 4Wall Entertainment in New Hudson, MI as the Video Department Head. Roger was a past president and active member of the Union Lake Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a founding member and played bass guitar just shy of four decades for “The Dudes Classic Rock Band.” Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, June 26th from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday, June 27th at 11:00am at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville with visiting at the church at 10:30am. Rite of Committal graveside service at Seymour Lake Cemetery.

