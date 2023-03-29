Ronald Brosseau

BROSSEAU, RONALD JAMES of Clarkston, Michigan; died on March 26, 2023. He was 76.

Ron was born on June 23, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Gilbert and Agnes Joy (nee: VanAllen) Brosseau. He married Barbara Ann Stremple on June 2, 1970 in Ortonville, Michigan. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Brosseau; two sons, Randy (Catie) Brosseau and Chris (Ruth Fulton) Brosseau; three grandchildren, Raegan, Jack and Amelia Brosseau; three brothers, Wayne (Charlotte) Brosseau, Neil (Linda) Brosseau, Eric (Kristine) Brosseau; two sisters, Karen (John) Carter and Ruth (Skip) Rossiter; his aunt, Donna Stremple and a cousin, Dennis Brosseau; he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Brosseau. Ron received the Purple Heart while serving in the U.S. Army-Vietnam. He was self-employed in the building trades and was in a partnership with Roger Piddington, doing most of their building in the Clarkston and Ortonville areas. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 South Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan. Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Interment will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Ortonville Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the U.S. Army and Ortonville VFW Post #582. Family will receive friends on Thursday, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .