Ronald Fry II

FRY, RONALD JAMES II, age 56, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Ortonville, passed away April 7, 2025. He was born on July 30, 1968 in Pontiac, Michigan, son to Joyce and the late Ronald Fry I. Loving husband of Michelle Talbot; dear father of Arianna Fry, Arya (Bryce) Fry, Sophia Fry, Devin Fry, and Mikaila Lundy; proud grandfather of Cassia, Waylon, Kingston, Emerson, Maverick, and one on the way; brother of Dave Fry and Lori Skibo. Ron worked for Jabil Circuit for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, gardening, watching football, playing disc golf, and sharing his knowledge with others, but he cherished his time with his family above all. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 11:00 AM at the Village Funeral Home of Ortonville, 135 South Street. Interment following Ortonville cemetery. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Memorial contributions in Ron’s memory can be made to the family. Kindly keep Ron and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com