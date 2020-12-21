Ronald H. Sutton

SUTTON, RONALD H. of Ortonville, Michigan. Died December 17, 2020. He was 91.

Born on April 20, 1929 in Ortonville to the late William H. and Ruth (nee: Hemmingway) Sutton.  He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Lynn (Lee) Jacobs and LuAnn (Dan) Mann; three grandchildren, Nicole (Tommy) LaFleur, Allison (Caleb) Buhs and Morgan (Paul) Derrzi; seven great grandchildren, Leah and Luke LaFleur, Ethan and Aiden Buhs, Kaydence, Wyatt and Jovie Derzzi; he was preceded in death by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Sutton in 2005; one grandson, Jared Mann; three siblings, Maureen Scramlin, Robert and Orra Sutton and his special friend, Elaine Westerby.  Ron retired from General Motors Proving Ground as a General Supervisor in charge of Operations for the Safety Research and Development Laboratory.  He was a current Trustee for the Village of Ortonville Board. This was his second opportunity to serve his community in this capacity as he was a board member from 1983 – 1988 serving as a trustee and President Pro-Tem.   His wise and sage council will be greatly missed.  As a lifelong resident of the Village of Ortonville, Ron always made time to serve his community. He served on the Brandon Twp. Fire Department, Brandon Township as a Trustee, Brandon Township Elections Board and was the Co-Chairman of the Ortonville-Brandon United Fund Drive.  He sat on the Ortonville Cemetery Board serving as a trustee and Vice President.  Ron was a member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church for over 60 years having served the Church in many capacities.  A life member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge #339, Ortonville Eastern Star # 286, Past Worthy Patron and Shriners International.  Due to COVID restrictions his funeral service will be private but may be viewed livestream on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville.  Pastor Brian Johnson, Officiating.  A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ortonville United Methodist Church, Ortonville Historical Society or the Ortonville Cemetery.  To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

