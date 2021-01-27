Roy Taylor Jr.

Roy D. Taylor, Jr., of Clarkston, peacefully passed on January 22, 2021 at the age of 96.

Roy was born on February 16, 1924, in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

He was a loving husband to Verda (deceased 2005) for 60 years. Father of Douglas Taylor (Pamela), Linda Cameron (Patrick), Michael Taylor (Sheila), Patricia Stalker (Kirt), Barbara Taylor, Laura Renne (Michael), Paul Taylor (Terri), and Rebecca Taylor (Jeffrey Salchert). Grandfather to 15, great-grandfather to 31.

Roy had a career in the mechanical engineering field.

A proud World War II Veteran, he served in Patton’s Army during the final months of the war.

Roy was an avid gardener, loved designing and building projects, travelling, history, genealogy, reading and his family. His witty sense of humor will be missed.

Goodbye dear father, daddy, Poppa Roy. A true loving and capable soul. Roy stayed independent and vocal until the end.

A family memorial is planned for a later date.