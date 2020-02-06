Rudi Deschner

Rudi John Deschner of Goodrich, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Select Hospital-McLaren.

He was 87.

Rudi was born in Flint on June 16, 1932 and moved to Goodrich as a teenager and graduated 1950. He married Kathryn Larime on June 5, 1954, remaining together nearly 66 years. Living in Germany during US Army service, they returned to build their home in 1958. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Spending most of his GM career at Fischer No. 1, he advanced from Apprentice Electrician to Supervisor.

Active in the community, he served on the Goodrich and Genesee County Association of School Boards, Lions Club and in local government. Rudi was a Goodrich School board member for 30 years and a member of the Goodrich School Education Foundation for 20 years. He was the Atlas Township Supervisor for four years. Rudi retired from General Motors after 37 years of service.

“He loved his Goodrich home and always wanted the lawn to ‘look nice,’” said Randy Deschner, his son. “So, give a wave when you pass by as if he were still on the lawnmower. He proudly displayed pride for his community by wearing clothing bearing “Goodrich” and described its virtues when travelling.” After wife, family and friends, his greatest love was flying. An accomplished pilot, he attained a commercial license and operated his own aircraft from the Lapeer and Bishop airports.

Ray Green, served as superintendent in the Goodrich School District for 24 years, remembered Rudi.

“Rudi hired me twice,” said Green, who retired in 2005. “First in 1980 as GHS principal, then as superintendent in 1981. Rudi had a strong sense of civic duty, he cared about the Goodrich community very much. He had to know all the school issues—always ready to question the superintendent. Rudi never missed a school board meeting, he was reliable in every way. For him it was always, ‘what is best for the students in the school district, as long as we could afford it.’”

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughter, Karen (William) Long; son, Randy (Anne Marie) Deschner; granddaughter, Erica Long; brother, Robert Deschner; several nieces and nephews.

Rudi was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Frida Deschner and his brother, Eugene Deschner and sister-in-law, Norma Deschner.

A memorial visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint.

Cremation has taken place and cremains will be interred at Crestwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Christ Lutheran Church or the Goodrich Education Foundation.