Rumball named Division 2 Regional Varsity Boys Golf Coach of the Year

By David Fleet
dfleet@mihomepaper.com
For the second time in his 12 year career, Brandon Blackhawk Varsity Golf Coach Jayson Rumball has received top honors.
Rumbell was recently named Division 2 Regional Coach of the Year for Boys Golf by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.
The MIGCA is a professional organization composed of high school golf coaches from across the state. Rumball will be recognized at the 2025 Hall of Fame/Coach of the Year Award Banquet Aug. 5, at the Poh/Cat Banquet Center in Mt. Pleasant.
The D2 region includes 20 high school teams.
In 2022, Rumball, was named Division 3 Regional Girls Coach of the Year.
By David Fleet