Rumball named Division 2 Regional Varsity Boys Golf Coach of the Year

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

For the second time in his 12 year career, Brandon Blackhawk Varsity Golf Coach Jayson Rumball has received top honors.

Rumbell was recently named Division 2 Regional Coach of the Year for Boys Golf by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

The MIGCA is a professional organization composed of high school golf coaches from across the state. Rumball will be recognized at the 2025 Hall of Fame/Coach of the Year Award Banquet Aug. 5, at the Poh/Cat Banquet Center in Mt. Pleasant.

The D2 region includes 20 high school teams.

In 2022, Rumball, was named Division 3 Regional Girls Coach of the Year.