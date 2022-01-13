Salter to return as school board president

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At the regular meeting on Monday night, the Brandon Board of Education approved board positions for the 2022 calendar year. All votes were unanimous.

Diane Salter was approved for the position of president, Melissa Clark was approved as vice president, Kimberly Smith-Kulaga was approved as secretary, and Rebecca Haynes was approved as treasurer.

Previously, the president position was held by Lisa Kavalhuna, who remains on the board as a trustee. Salter was previously vice president, Clark was previously secretary, and Smith-Kulaga was previously treasurer.

“I really appreciate it and I’m going to say this is going to be one tough cookie to follow, and I want to thank Lisa for the tough year she led us through,” said Salter.

The board also voted to take no financial compensation for the year, as has been the practice in the past. They will continue to meet on the third Monday of every month, except in February and December when meeting dates move to the second Monday of the month due to holidays.