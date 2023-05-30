Sandra Atherton

ATHERTON, Sandra L.; of Ortonville; passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2023 while surrounded by family; age 72; preceded in death by her husband Dennis; mother of Tonyea VanPatten, late Danelle (Brett) Orr, Dennis “Russ” Atherton Jr & John Atherton; grandma of Justin (fiance’ Jessica Burke) Noble, Chelsea (Jim) Atherton, Brittany Atherton, Alexis (Tyler) Mitosinka, Breeana Atherton, Zach VanPatten & Emily Orr; great grandma of Jayden, Josie, Jackson & Ari; sister of Anthony Swiastyn Jr., late Connie Furlong & late Donald Beltz; many nieces & nephews. Sandy was the family caregiver and loved dogs. She enjoyed collecting antiques and trips to Hawaii. She retired from General Motors and had been a mail carrier. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday, June 2nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Private family inurnment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to PanCAN. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.co