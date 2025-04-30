Sandra Broecker

Sandra “Sandy” Lee Broecker of Hadley Township, age 83, died Friday, April 25, 2025, at her residence. Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place, no public services are being held.

Sandy was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on February 20, 1942, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Cora Schon, and has resided in the Goodrich area the last sixty years. She was joined in marriage to Melvin “Mel” Broecker on November 7, 1959, in Oxford, Michigan.

Family was the most important thing to Sandy, especially her loving grandchildren. She had a love for the sunshine and outdoors, especially the beach and pool, where she spent many hours swimming. She was always ready to take on a new DIY project, and her signature touches included unpainted doors and the creative use of Duct Tape. Sandy took pride in her vehicles over the years, including her 1990 and 2002 Chevy Silverados which she handed down to her grandchildren as their first vehicles, passing down her determination and driven work ethic along with them. Her love of travel allowed her to visit much of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, where she was able to take surfing lessons. She gave her grandchildren and all her family a lifetime of wonderful memories.

Sandy leaves behind her husband of over sixty-five years Mel, as well as her children Pennie Broecker, and Mark and his wife Paula Broecker. She also leaves her loving grandchildren: Brittany and Austin, and great grandchildren: Robert and Nike, along with a host of extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by sister Debbie and brother Jim. Please share your condolences at www.hansenfuneralhome.net