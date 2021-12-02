Santa arrives:Goodrich Downtown Christmas

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-From 5-8 p.m., Dec. 9, Santa Claus will return to Goodrich Downtown Christmas. Santa is expected to be seeking both the naughty and nice during the evening.

“The annual downtown Christmas event will be bigger and more festive than ever this year,” said Jenny McKenzie, event coordinator

“There’s plenty of new activities to kick off the holiday season as well as some traditional favorites. At 5:15 p.m., the Goodrich Country Club will host a lighted golf cart parade contest.

“All golf carts are welcome for the new event,” she said.

Then, at 5:30 p.m., Santa arrives at Liberty Way Realty, 10248 Hegel Road, for pictures.

Masks will be required while chatting with Santa regarding Christmas wishes.

“Santa will lead the golf cart parade,” she said. “Let’s welcome him to town.”

Hegel Road will be closed in the downtown area during the celebration to provide safe Christmas fun for the entire family.

At 6 p.m. the community Christmas tree will be lighted, followed by a message from Pastor Ben Gonzales of the First Baptist Church of Goodrich who will be leading the community in prayer and the story of Christmas.

“As we enter this Christmas season there are many burdens we carry that we have never carried before,” said Gonzales.

“The world is changing before our eyes and we can see it, sense it, and feel it. Sorrow and loss are great and joys seem few.

Now more than ever we anticipate Christmas, we long for Christmas, we need Christmas. Not for gifts or family gatherings but for the greatest gift of all, Jesus. Who came to carry our burdens, experience our sorrows, and to offer peace between God and man. His presence was needed then and it is needed now! My prayer for our communities is that we would experience the peace and joy this Christmas that only Jesus can give.”

Stop by Cranberries and get warm while participating in an ugly sweater contest. Judging starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Goodrich Library will be open during the event for visitors upstairs for $5 bags of books, bake sale and free crafts. “A Christmas tree craft will be available,” said McKenzie.

The Goodrich Class of 2023 will host a bake and craft sale, Stonington Kennels along with special guests will provide reindeer food downtown. The Goodrich Middle School student council will be collecting coats for the clothing closet. Many craft and vendor booths will be downtown for some early Christmas shopping. In addition, the Goodrich High School Jazz Band will provide some seasonal carols during the evening.

“It’s important that we make a point of gathering as a community and a family,” said McKenzie. “Please join us to celebrate this wonderful season together in downtown Christmas.”

The evening will also feature the Goodrich United Methodist Church choir with traditional Christmas carols along with the Goodrich Baptist Church choirs.