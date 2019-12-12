Santa Dogs to visit Bueche’s Food World

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

For the last 36 years, the Santa Dogs fundraiser at Bueche’s has raised more money than the last. Last year, a little over $20,000 was raised for the Humane Society of Genesee County.

“One of the things that made a big difference is last year we had a $2,500 donor,” said Carl Liepmann, who is organizing the fundraiser at Bueche’s Food Worlds for the 37th year. “I have no idea if that’s going to happen this year. Our goal is $16,000, if we go over it again this year, that would be wonderful.”

The yearly fundraiser not only raises money, but also food for the shelter. The money goes towards food, cleaning supplies, and other needs for the shelter.

“We house about 110 animals,” said Liepmann. “Anyone that adopts from our shelter, we find out if they’ve had animals before, if they took good care of them, used a vet for all their shots, and everybody is cautioned. Don’t come into the shelter with the idea that you’re going to surprise the family with a puppy, Mom and Dad should both be on board. We do talk to people about that, make sure that they’re prepared for what they’re doing. It’s hopefully a 10 or 12 year commitment, and we want all the dogs, cats, kittens and puppies to have a forever home.”

Santa Dog himself, “Birch,” will be at the Flushing location, 300 W. Main St., Flushing, Dec. 18-23 9 a.m.-7 p.m. His reindogs, such as the German Shepherd Shali, who participated last year, will be one of the dogs at the Bueche’s location in Ortonville, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, on Dec. 18-21 at 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

“If they can, come out and see Santa Dog, if they can’t come out, if they go on our website, they can donate to Santa dogs right on the website,” said Liepmann.