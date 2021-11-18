Sashabaw, Oakhill roundabout completed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-The roundabout at the intersection of Sashabaw and Oakhill Roads is now open.

“The roundabout opened on November 10, almost 14 days ahead of schedule,” said Craig Bryson, senior manager of communications with the Road Commission for Oakland County. “It is virtually done, the only thing that we’re waiting on is for the grass to grow in around the roundabout. There’s a chance we may have to put additional grass seed down in the spring.”

The project began in early September to replace the four-way stop intersection that was there previously, and was done with safety in mind. It was funded partially by a federal safety grant.

“It should significantly improve traffic flow, and actually it seems to already be doing so. We’ve had no reports of problems,” he said. “You have traffic flowing continuously in all directions. This is a much more efficient use of space and it’s safer as well.”